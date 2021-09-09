Reed Bowen Baird was born on Sept. 28, 1937 to Charles (Charlie) and Dorothy (Dottie) Baird. Reed grew up in Burlingame, California and graduated from Burlingame High School. He went on to receive his bachelor's degree from San Jose State, during which time he met his soulmate, Carrol.
After college, Reed joined the National Guard and was posted in Central California at Camp Roberts. During his time in service, he wrote heartfelt letters and sent them home to Carrol. Reed and Carrol were married in 1961 and made a life for themselves in Livermore, California. They bought their forever home in 1964 where Reed lived out the rest of his days.
Reed was very involved in his community; he coached both of his kids in soccer and became a dedicated member of the Boosters. Reed maintained many relationships from high school, and with his love of soccer and community, he acquired countless lifelong friendships. Reed retired from the Lawrence Livermore Lab after a 35-year career. Reed loved spending time in Half Moon Bay and listening to the waves crash on the beach. He loved to drive back roads and sit on his deck feeding the squirrels.
Reed is survived by his son Chuck Baird (Mindy Gao), his daughter Christy Baird, his daughter-in-law Heather DeCaires and his grandchildren, Dyllan DeCaires, Brendan Baird, Lauren Baird and Cole DeCaires.