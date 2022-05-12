Dear Elaine: Hard to believe it's been 25 years since you left us, as it seems like only yesterday that you were here with us, laughing and enjoying the kids and grandkids. Three more grandkids have been added to the fold, Julie's son Wesley and Steve's son Dylan and daughter Abigail. Your "six-pack" is now a "nine-pack". And you and I have two great-grandchildren.
Mark is all wrapped up in his two granddaughters, Lindsey's daughters Ryleigh and Sammie (Samantha Elaine). You would enjoy their personalities; Sammie alone could keep you laughing forever!
Courtney and Amanda are both fine. And Mark also has a grandson, Pam's grandson Hunter.
Julie lives every day missing you and thinking of you. With every decision in her life, she thinks "What would Mom do?" The girls have all finished college, and Wesley is about to finish his freshman year.
Steve misses your laugh, which made everyone smile, and feels fortunate to see you in Abby's eyes. He is sorry that you never got to meet his family, wife Pattie, son Dylan, and, of course, Abigail Elaine;
Chuck reminds us that not a day goes by without you in our thoughts, and in our hearts, you are with us always.
We all love you and miss you terribly and look forward to seeing you again someday when our time comes.
Love, Jim, Mark, Julie, Steve, and Chuck.