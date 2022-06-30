Pleasanton native Rene Martin passed peacefully at home on June 16, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.
Rene adored people, making friends everywhere he went. After retiring from Kaiser Sand and Gravel he dedicated his time to making barbecue and flour tortillas for his friends. His greatest joy was to make people laugh with his silly jokes. He was a Giants, Niners and Warriors fan for life. He had a soft spot for animals and the underprivileged, always doing what he could to help them out.
He was preceded in death by his beautiful wife of 44 years Bertha Alicia Martin. He is survived by his daughter Ana Daisy Loa (Eddie), his son Rene Martin Jr. aka Tito, grandchildren Austin and Natalee Martin, Grand dogs-pugs-Leo and Lucy, his beloved niece Adrianna Villamar, sister-in-law Maria Sergia aka Sally, many cousins, nieces and nephews and an abundance of friends.
Memorial Mass will be held on Friday July 8, 2022, at 10:30 a.m., at St. Augustine Church, 3999 Bernal Avenue, Pleasanton, followed by a reception at the Veterans Memorial building at 301 Main St. also in Pleasanton.