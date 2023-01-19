OBIT - Rev. H. Roger Lewis.jpg

The Rev. H. Roger Lewis, known in the Livermore Valley for his warmth and kindness, was promoted to meet his Lord face-to-face on Dec. 17, 2022. He passed at Bethany Home in Livermore at the age of 90.

A memorial service celebrating his life will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at Cedar Grove Community Church, 2021 College Avenue, Livermore.