Reverend Father Stanislaus Poon

Resident of Livermore
In loving memory and faithful hope in the resurrection, all are invited to pray for Rev Father Stanislaus Poon.
On Tuesday, Oct. 15 − 5 p.m. Rosary at St. Michael Catholic Church; 6:30 p.m. Memorial Mass, reception to follow in the Church Courtyard.
On Wednesday, Oct. 16 − 10:30 a.m. Funeral Mass at St. Michael Catholic Church; Celebrant: Most Reverend Michael C. Barber, SJ, Bishop of Oakland.
In lieu of flowers, Fr. Poon has requested donations be made payable to St. Michael School to the Fr. Poon Endowment Fund in support of Catholic Education: St. Michael School, 345 Church St., Livermore, CA 94550.
Callaghan Mortuary is honored to be serving the Poon family. An online guestbook is available for condolences at www.callaghanmortuary.com.