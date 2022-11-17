OBIT - Richard A. Famariss.jpg

Livermore native Richard A. Famariss, a member of America’s Greatest Generation and centenarian, passed away peacefully on Oc. 15, 2022.

Dick was born on his family’s ranch on Oct. 17, 1921. He attended Townsend School, Fifth Street School, and Livermore High School (LHS). At LHS, he was an outstanding athlete who played basketball, baseball, and football, and ran track. His 440-yard time set a record in Alameda County that lasted 20 years.