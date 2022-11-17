Livermore native Richard A. Famariss, a member of America’s Greatest Generation and centenarian, passed away peacefully on Oc. 15, 2022.
Dick was born on his family’s ranch on Oct. 17, 1921. He attended Townsend School, Fifth Street School, and Livermore High School (LHS). At LHS, he was an outstanding athlete who played basketball, baseball, and football, and ran track. His 440-yard time set a record in Alameda County that lasted 20 years.
Following graduation in 1940, Dick studied Aeronautical Engineering at San Jose State University. While in college, Dick was recruited by Continental Aircraft in San Diego. He relocated to San Diego where he received instruction on how to build aircraft. Following the bombing of Pearl Harbor, Dick enlisted in the Army Air Force. His basic training occurred in Pullman, Washington, followed by primary pilot training in Visalia, California. Once he learned there was an influx of pilots, Dick chose to become a bombardier. He attended gunnery school in Kingman, Arizonia, and received ground and flight training in Deming, New Mexico. His advanced training occurred in Ardmore, Oklahoma on the B-17 Flying Fortress, which he described as the best plane ever made. Dick was a member of 8th Army Air Force 351st BG and assigned to a B-17 crew.
At the age of 23, Dick was promoted to the rank of 2nd Lieutenant. He proudly flew 23 strategic bombing missions of enemy targets over Germany. Upon the Allied forces victory, Dick and his fellow crewmates returned to the United States and traveled to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, where the crew was broken up. While there, he received B-29 aircraft training and waited for reassignment to the Pacific Theater. A short time later, the war with Japan ended. His military service ended in December 1945.
Dick returned to Livermore and worked briefly for Kaiser prior to accepting a job with Pacific Bell. His first position involved patrolling cables in the Altamont. Later, he worked in Livermore’s long-distance office, and finally in San Jose in engineering. In 1982, Dick retired from the telephone company and embarked on his next role selling local real estate. On weekends, Dick returned to the family ranch where he helped his brother brand, castrate, and give shots to calves.
Dick joined the Masons, and then the Shriners where he served as Captain and arranged meetings and helped organize the Shriner’s annual crab feeds. Dick was a member of the VFWs, Fraternal Order of the Eagles and SIRs. Following retirement, Dick loved to travel and play golf.
The story of Dick’s life would not be complete without telling about the love of his life, Livermore dance teacher Carol Jean Famariss. The couple met in 7th grade and their relationship blossomed in high school; they attended every dance and social activity together and were never apart. Dick proposed to Carol prior to enlisting in the Army Air Force. A true love story, Carol followed Dick from base to base during his Army Air Force training where she taught WACs and soldiers how to dance, and even produced musicals on military bases to entertain the troops. During and after the war, Carol continued to teach dance in Livermore. Dick was a tremendous help and always there for Carol serving as a stagehand helping with music and sound equipment, mats for tumbling, and acrobat classes.
The couple had movie star looks, were smartly dressed and widely admired. They loved to travel and made trips to Alaska, Hawaii, Mexico and the Caribbean; they frequently enjoyed time with their close friends where they fellowshipped, enjoyed meals and good cheer, listened to music and sang. In 2017, the couple celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary.
Dick will always be remembered as a loving husband, kind and caring friend, and lover of God, country, and family. He was preceded in death by his dear wife, Carol Jean, siblings Dorthea Baird, Constance Famariss, and George Famariss, and parents, Irma and Richard T. Famariss. Gifts in the memory of Richard A. Famariss can be made to the Shriner’s Hospitals for Children, P.O. Box 947765, Atlanta Georgia, 30384. A private service was previously held.
Callaghan Mortuary is honored to be serving the Famariss family. An online guestbook is available for condolences at www.callaghanmortuary.com.