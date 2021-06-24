Richard Clayton Mayo, retired Livermore teacher and former Catholic Priest, passed away June 16, 2021, in Stockton, at the age of 89, with his family at his side.
Richard had been battling a number of health issues in the last couple of years, but primarily Parkinson's disease, which he handled with grace and an endless sense of humor.
Richard was born in Glendale, California, on Feb. 3, 1932, to Richard Sr. and Clara Kann. The family moved to Oakland, and Rich attended St. Joseph's College. Upon graduation in 1952, he entered St. Patrick's Seminary, where he became an ordained Catholic Priest in 1958. His assignments as a young Priest included the Church of the Immaculate Heart of Mary in Belmont and St. Gabriel's in San Francisco.
After leaving the priesthood, Rich earned a teaching credential and began teaching at Livermore High School in 1968. From there, he taught at Del Valle Continuation High School until his retirement in 1990. Upon retirement, he continued his own counseling service in Livermore after earning an MFCC license, and for many years he had an office on 2nd Street.
From Livermore, he and his wife, Jann, moved to Murphy's, California. After their adventures there, they ultimately ended up in Stockton, California for the "Cool Hawaiian breezes," as he informed us. During this stage of his third retirement, he became restless and volunteered to drive patients to their medical appointments through Stockton Social Services. He also served as chaplain to Branch 46 of Sons in Retirement (SIR) Stockton.
During his marriage to Jann, they traveled extensively throughout the country and overseas. Europe was a favorite, with many trips there. They also enjoyed Vietnam and cruising from San Francisco to Australia.
Richard leaves behind his wife, Jann Mayo. They were happily married for 43 years. His step-children include Michael (Jeanette) Henry and Alicia (Jason) Boyd. In addition, he had three grandchildren, Katrina, Mikayla, and Jared. He's also survived by a brother, Ron, and his wife, JoAnn in Moraga; and a sister, Kay, in Pleasanton. He leaves behind numerous nephews and nieces, and a lifetime friend, Tony DiMaggio, who got one last chance to say goodbye, just hours before Richard died.
Services will be held at St. Bernadette's Church in Stockton, on Thursday, June, 24, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity or a Parkinson's Disease Research Fund.