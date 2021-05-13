Richard Wayne (Rick), passed away peacefully on April 22, 2021, after a year-long battle with cancer.
His wife, Dolores (Lori), was by his side. Rick is survived by his wife, Professor Dolores Rinke; his former wife, Kim; and their three sons, Eric Wayne (Val), Keith Wayne, and Nathan Wayne (Lorissa). Rick was predeceased by his first son, Christopher Wayne. He is also survived by his 13 grandchildren and sister, Cindy.
Rick was born in Chicago in 1939 and grew up in the suburb of Hinsdale, Illinois. He graduated from Brown University, then received his PhD from Cornell University in Physics in 1965. Rick spent 36 years at Sandia National Laboratories, first in Albuquerque, then in Livermore.
In 1981, Sandia Laboratories was selected by the Department of Energy (DOE) to oversee the country's solar thermal systems technology program. Rick was named to head the new Solar Programs Department and went on to the next level of management in the mid-1980s to become Sandia's coordinator for strategic defense research in support of the "Star Wars program."
Rick became head of the Materials Directorate in 1992, and in the late 1990s, went on to lead the California Weapon Systems Engineering directorate. He was a force for good engineering and science.
Rick was an avid hiker, belonging to “The Hill Hikers” in Livermore, and spent many hours exploring the foothills of Pleasanton. Having traveled to all seven continents, Rick and Dolores spent their honeymoon in Antarctica. Before one trip was completed, Rick had another one planned, as he had a strong sense of adventure and learning about the geography of other countries.
For the past several years, Rick took his entire family on a ski trip conquering many of the black diamond runs. Rick’s zest for life, gentle nature and adventurist sprit will be missed by all. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family hosted a private Celebration of Life on Friday, April 30, at the beautiful Rodrigue Molyneaux Estate Vineyard and Winery.
Donations can be to the National Cancer Foundation in Rick’s name.