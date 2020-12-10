Richard Johnson passed away on Nov. 26, at the age of 86.
He and his wife Caye of nearly 51 years had moved to the newly opened senior retirement community of Stoneridge Creek in 2013 from Los Altos. They embraced the local community and he, as an avid photographer, quickly joined the Pleasanton Art League and the Livermore Art Association and exhibited his photos in Pleasanton and Livermore. They supported the Bankhead, were Lifetime members of the Museum on Main, joined the Valley Study Group and the Tri-Valley Conservancy, and enjoyed performances at the Firehouse and at Las Positas College.
He graduated from Oberlin College in 1956, received his Ph.D. in physical organic chemistry from Carnegie Mellon University in 1962, and was a Sloan Fellow at MIT from 1981 to 1982. He took an early retirement from NASA-Ames Research Center, where he was a researcher and manager from 1964 to 1985. Then, he worked as a principle technology consultant for Stanford Research Institute in Canada, Mexico, Thailand, and Italy.
He is survived by his wife, Caye, four children, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Los Altos History Museum and to the Tri-Valley Conservancy.