Richard “Dick” Arnold Danielson, a 40-year Livermore resident, died peacefully at home on Sept. 3.
Dick was born in Grand Forks, North Dakota, in 1942. He grew up in Minnesota on a farm with brother David and sister Mary. He walked to a one-room school, Timberline 93, for first through eighth grade. He graduated high school from the Northwest School of Agriculture, a boarding school where students lived and studied for six months of the year, so they could be home to help during farming months. There, Dick made many lifelong friends. After graduating high school, he moved to Seattle, where he worked at Boeing and ultimately graduated from the University of Washington with a business degree.
While in Seattle, he met and married Cindy, his wife of 54 years. With the Vietnam War in full swing, he enlisted in the Navy. After basic training at Officer Candidate School in Rhode Island, he became an officer, then went on to Supply Corps School in Athens, Georgia, where he learned the ropes of the business end of the Navy for the Supply Corps. He served for 20 years in the Navy, earning his master's degree at George Washington University.
Dick was a member of the Tri-Valley Mac User Club, SIRS and the First Presbyterian Church of Livermore. He was an avid computer user and early adopter of Apple’s Macintosh. He loved his MacGregor sailboat, rigging and re-rigging it on an annual basis, and always working on making improvements for faster, more efficient sailing. Dick loved taking his family and friends on harrowing sails in the San Francisco Bay and on calmer trips to the San Juan Islands and the San Diego area.
Dick was proud of being 100 percent Norwegian, loving Ole and Lena jokes. He loved being around people, valuing old friends and his extended family numbering 160 cousins at one time. He loved to tell stories and hear stories.
Dick was predeceased by his parents, Alfred and Esther, and his brother and sister. He is survived by his wife; sons, Chris and Steve; daughter-in-law, Tara; and granddaughter, Luvy.
Due to COVID-19 and state and county guidelines, the family will not have a service at this time. Those who wish to remember Dick may contribute to their favorite charity in his name.