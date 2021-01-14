Dickie passed away peacefully at Stanford Hospital in Palo Alto on Jan. 3, 2021, after a sudden massive stroke at the age of 64.
He was born in Livermore at St. Paul’s Hospital. He attended Almond Avenue and East Avenue schools and graduated in the class of 1974 at Livermore High.
Dickie was preceded in death by his father, Edward Escover, on Dec. 26, 2007. He is survived by his mother, Ann Escover of Livermore; brother, Eddie Escover (Sue) of Livermore; sisters, Lynda LaCroix (George) of Carter Lake, Iowa, and Mary Ann Alaux (Larry) of Patterson, California; and his loving companion, Margaret.
At his request, there will be no services. Callaghan Mortuary is honored to be serving the Escover family. An online guestbook is available for condolences at www.callaghanmortuary.com.