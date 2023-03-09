Richard Felix Tomasetti Jr, 64, of Livermore, California, took his last breath on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, due to anoxic brain injury following a heart attack and stroke. He was surrounded by loved ones when he passed.
To know Rick was to love him. Anyone fortunate enough to have crossed his path, knows this to be true. Rick was a vessel of unconditional love and grace. He naturally led with his heart, and his generosity was unmatched - always adding in a joke or five along the way. Amongst all the incredible qualities that embodied Rick, his unshakeable faith stood out the most. “You can’t outgive God,” he would say with a smile.
Rick had an abounding love for his family and his doggies. He was also passionate about his job and leaves behind a three decades long sales career in the Bay Area. He was predeceased by his father, Richard Felix Tomasetti Sr., mother, Patsy Mae Anderson, sister, Linda Terra, brother, Mike Rollier, and sister, Judy Rollier. He is survived by his wife, Paula Tomasetti, and four children, Brandon, Nicole, Jessica, and Christina Tomasetti, and granddaughter, Emiliana Tomasetti
Rick’s kindness and sense of humor lit up every room. He will be deeply missed and will hold a special place in the hearts of everyone who knew him. A memorial service will be held in Rick’s honor at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 6, 2023, at Celebration Church in Livermore, California. Rick was a friend to all, so all are welcome to join us in honoring his life.