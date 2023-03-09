OBIT - Richard Felix Tomasetti Jr..jpg

Richard Felix Tomasetti Jr, 64, of Livermore, California, took his last breath on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, due to anoxic brain injury following a heart attack and stroke. He was surrounded by loved ones when he passed.

To know Rick was to love him. Anyone fortunate enough to have crossed his path, knows this to be true. Rick was a vessel of unconditional love and grace. He naturally led with his heart, and his generosity was unmatched - always adding in a joke or five along the way. Amongst all the incredible qualities that embodied Rick, his unshakeable faith stood out the most. “You can’t outgive God,” he would say with a smile.