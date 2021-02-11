Richard “Dick” John Epp, age 86, passed away peacefully in El Paso, Texas on Jan. 15, 2021.
He is survived by his wife, Lindy Epp, five children, 12 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Born in Buffalo, New York, he joined the Air Force as a young man, serving as a weather observer, crew chief and pilot, which inspired in him his love of travel and sense of adventure, the joy in experiencing new places and opportunities. Dad was an engineer - mechanical, construction, safety and practical. No matter how many times he moved, each place became home.
He instilled in his children this love of life, travel and adventure. He viewed the world optimistically, always had a ready smile and good attitude, and even in tough times, his response was just a shrug and smile. A devout Catholic, he was very active in the church, and a 4th Degree Knight of Columbus. His outlook and approach to life was an inspiration to all who knew him.
Rest in perfect peace, Dad! You will always be remembered with love and fondness!