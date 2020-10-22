Richard was born in Mandan, North Dakota, in 1936. He passed away peacefully at the age of 84 with his wife and daughter by his side.
He was a long time Livermore resident and had a successful tax business in the Livermore and Pleasanton area for many years. Then two years ago, he and his wife relocated to Buckeye, Arizona. He wasn’t ready to retire and continued his tax business until he suffered a debilitating heart attack in June 2019.
His dedication to his clients was unwavering, and he would look forward to catching up on life with them every year, whether it was in person or by phone. His clients were more than customers, they were great friends.
Richard is survived by his wife, Cori; his brother, Sam Goudreau, and his wife, Anne, of Laguna Niguel; his three children and their spouses, Jim and Sue Goudreau, of Campbell; Nan and Ken Jackson, of Arizona; and Jeff and Jennifer Goudreau of Minnesota; and his eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Richard loved his family, his tax clients, his Makers Mark and his Wente Charles Wetmore. Please celebrate his life by enjoying a toast in his memory.
Jim and Sue Goudreau will be hosting a Celebration of Life at their home in Campbell sometime in 2021, when they can do so in a safe manner. For more information, email cori@bottomlinetaxinc.com.