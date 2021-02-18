Richard Joseph Winkler

Dick passed away unexpectedly at his home on Jan. 15 and is survived by his two sisters, his seven children, eight grandchildren and one great-grandson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother and the love of his life, his wife Pam. They had a wonderful 43 years together raising their large family and making lots of lifelong friends along the way. When the nest was empty, they and their close-knit group traveled to many near and far away places around the globe.
They loved it when all the kids brought their families home every Thanksgiving and Christmas. Dick was a genuine, good man who was loved very much and will be missed by many. He will never be forgotten by his children and his memory will live on through his grand-and great grandchildren.