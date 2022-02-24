Rich grew up in Jackson, Missouri. He enjoyed running and joined the Jackson High School cross country team where became and All American, having his choice in college with many scholarship offers, he decided on Hillsdale College on a Presidents scholarship.
Rich moved to California to attend diving school and then decided to become a qualified pension administrator. He started Bennett Pension services in 1994, while running his own business he joined Rotary. While in Rotary he learned about the four-way test and that is how he lived his life. Doing good for the local and international communities. He traveled overseas to places like Africa, India and Panama. In his last years his goal in life was to bring love and peace to the world. Finding his inner spirit on his journey through life. Enjoying going to Mount Shasta where he found his peace and tranquility. He is survived by mother, Doris, sons, Matthew (Kristin) Jeffrey, grandchildren; Blake, Madison and Sophia, half-brother Mike (Robin) and ex-wife Sharon.