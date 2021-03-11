With heavy hearts, we announce the death of Richard Lee Harris of Livermore, who passed away on Feb. 1, 2021, at the age of 89, due to cardiac complications.
Richard was born in Oregon and moved to California when he was a young child. Richard, his brother, Dareld, and sister, Evelyn, were raised by their single mother. He attended elementary and high school in southern California.
Like many young men of his generation, Richard joined the United States Airforce and proudly served his country for three years. After his military service, he returned home to begin his working career.
He spent a successful 40 plus years as an auto mechanic. He worked for Ellis Brooks Auto Center in San Leandro for many years, until his retirement in 2011. In his spare time, Richard was an avid bowler and spent many hours bowling at Livermore’s Granada Bowl. He loved watching sports, especially baseball. He had an amazing collection of sports memorabilia that he sold a few years ago.
Richard was married to Theresa Harris, who passed in November 1993.
Richard is survived by his brother, Dareld Harris of Salinas, California; Silvia Carranza, step-granddaughter of Visalia, California; and several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
At Richard’s request, friends and family will gather at St. Michael’s Cemetery, in Livermore, on March 20, at 10:30 a.m., where Richard will be interned with his wife, Theresa. Callaghan Mortuary is honored to be serving the Harris family. An online guestbook is available for condolences at www.callaghanmortuary.com.