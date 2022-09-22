Richard M. Perry passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his wife and family after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. Rich was born in Oakland, California where he grew up in the foster care system. He then went on to graduate from Castlemont High School in Oakland, California. After high school, Rich began working at Caspers Hot Dogs in Oakland, California where he met his late wife LaVerne. Their marriage began in 1962 and lasted 40 beautiful years. They were blessed with three children, Richard, Gina and Elizabeth.
In 1963, Rich started his career as a paint shop supervisor at the Lawrence Livermore Laboratory, where he retired 30 years later. He is survived by his son Richard A. Perry and his wife Donna. His daughter Gina Manzo-Tarantino and her husband Chris. His daughter Elizabeth Melander and husband Matt. His grandchildren, Marissa and Ryan Carlisle, Jake and Katie Manzo, Nicholas Perry and Kaleigh Rubio, Austin Manzo and Priscila Blanco, Bret Manzo, Ryan and Tyler Tarantino, Ellah and Dalilah Melander, and his great-granddaughter Brooklynn Nicole Perry. He is also survived by his wife of 17 years, Delphine Perry and her children; daughter Janet Garcia, daughter Kat Andrews and husband Dan. Grandchildren Danyelle and Steve Asbe, Briana and Devin Stanovich, Cole, Carson and Mia Andrews. Great-grandchildren; Caeleb and Jovana Stanovich, as well as Brooklyn and Kensly Asbe.