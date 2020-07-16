A longtime resident of Pleasanton, California, Richard Lee Statham died of lung cancer on June 16, 2020 in Alamo, California.
He was the son of Roy Eugene Statham, Sr. and Leatrice Virginia (Hopper) Statham. Richard was born in St. Louis, Missouri, where his father was in the U.S. Army Air Corps, stationed nearby at Jefferson Barracks. After his father’s discharge from active duty in 1945, the family relocated to San Leandro, California.
San Leandro was a nice town to grow up in, and Richard and his brother Roy enjoyed hunting and fishing the area in their youth. On many early weekend mornings, they could be seen carrying their shotguns down Davis Street, heading for the bay. Knowing the boys were going duck hunting, the police would honk and wave when they recognized the young brothers. Rich saw many changes in this bayside city during the 1950s and ‘60s, as the nearby farms were replaced by the Nimitz Freeway, and his duck hunting and fishing spots gave way to golf courses, the Oakland Airport, and commercial development at the San Leandro Marina.
After graduating from San Leandro High School in 1961, Richard worked as a salesman at Grodins Men’s Store in downtown Oakland, California. It was a perfect fit, as he was always impeccably dressed. He later was employed by United Glass Company in Oakland as an outside salesperson, and he finished his career in the glass industry as a supervisor for International Window Company in Hayward, California.
In his youth, he was a champion junior bowler, and he excelled at shooting pool. He played at the San Leandro Bowl and at The Boomerang, a small billiards venue primarily populated by local teenagers.
Rich had to give up bowling after being injured in an industrial accident, but continued playing pool, becoming a regular at tournaments throughout Northern California and Nevada. He once played Willie Mosconi, a United States National Pool Champion who represented Brunswick Pool Tables. Richard lost that match with Mosconi, but – instead of being discouraged – he was inspired. He continued to love the game, training tirelessly to improve his skills and eventually tutoring other players.
He had always wanted to be the proprietor of an upscale pool room and, in 1995, realized that dream by purchasing Felts Billiard Club (now Crown Billiards) in San Ramon, California. Richard retired and sold the business in 2001, but he continued to play in tournaments. He represented various teams from the Livermore ‘Big Win 8 Ball League’ for the past 24 years.
In addition to his life-long passion for pool, fishing and hunting, Richard enjoyed gardening, and was a large collector of a variety of musical genres, particularly early blues and country music. In his spare time, he could be found fly-fishing on Fall River in Shasta County, or hunting for deer and antelope from Northern California to the Oregon border. He led a full life.
Richard is survived by his wife of 36 years, Florence; brother Roy Statham (Laurel) of Pleasanton; sister Janis Dice (Michael) of Auburn, California; stepdaughters Debbie Phelps (Greg) and Renee Pletcher (Ron); and stepsons Keith Jeanminette (Mary), Kenny Jeanminette (Debbie) and Kevin Jeanminette.
A memorial service will be held after the coronavirus subsides.