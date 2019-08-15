Richard Baker of Pacifica, Calif., peacefully passed away on April 17, 2019, at the Mocho Park Care Center in Livermore, Calif. Richard was born in Dawson, New Mexico. Richard was the fourth of seven children born to Stanley and Eufelia (Trujillo) Baker.
The family moved to Pacifica when Richard was still in his youth. In 1962, he married Susan Carver. They were married for 15 years and shared two children together, daughters Stacey and Jeannie. Richard worked for Petrini’s Market and then Tower Market in San Francisco as a meat cutter until his retirement in 2004. Richard loved the outdoors. If he wasn’t in the backyard gardening, you could find him out walking his dog Bella down by the beach. He loved camping and was an avid fisherman. Richard was a very loving father, grandfather, brother and friend.
He is survived by daughter Stacey Morgan (Brian); four grandchildren Whitney Dunn (Matt), Chelsea Williams (David), Tressa Morgan and Corey Moranda; great-grandson Hudson Williams; brother George Baker of Danville, Calif.; and sister Patricia Stenstrom (Mylo) of San Jose, Calif.
He is preceded in death by his parents, daughter Jeannie Baker, sister Rose Richmond, and brothers Tony, Willie and Stanley Baker.
He will be forever in our hearts. No services were had as were his wishes.