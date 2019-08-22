Richard Vayne Greville sadly passed away on July 30, 2019. He was 93 years old.
Richard was born and raised in San Diego, Calif. Like many young men of his generation, upon graduating from high school Richard joined the United States Army and proudly served his country for four years. After his WWII service, he returned home to begin his working career.
He spent his successful business life in the grocery industry. During his time in the grocery industry, he spent many years working, managing and consulting for various grocery stores across America. He loved his work and began a long career of learning and studying his customers’ shopping habits. Upon retiring, he implemented what he had learned by becoming a Store Planner for the grocery industry to change the shopping experience. In his second retirement, Richard learned about wood carving. He became an excellent woodcarver who made and sold indoor and outdoor furniture, garden art, and an assortment of children’s toys.
While in San Diego, he met the love of his life, Freida Hartman, and was married for over 60 years. They lived in the Midwest for several years, and then decided to return to California in 1966, moving to Sunnyvale. In 1971, they moved to Pleasanton where they purchased a home and lived there for 47 years. In early 2019, they moved to an assisted living facility in Livermore, Calif.
Richard is survived by his wife Freida, nephew Don Pupera of Sacramento, Calif., niece Florence Taylor of Tallahassee, Fla., and several great-nieces and nephews.
At Richard’s request, a private burial was held at the Oakmont Cemetery in Livermore.