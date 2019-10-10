Richard Ward Sarrica passed away on July 30, 2019, at his home in Livermore, Calif.
Rick was born in Alameda and attended Alameda public schools. He attended Feather River Community College and graduated from Cal State Hayward with a BS degree in Physics. Rick discovered a love of astronomy at a very young age, and was a member of the East Bay Astronomical Society and a volunteer at Chabot Observatory in Oakland.
Rick worked at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory before beginning a career at Hewlett Packard/Agilent/Symmetricom, manufacturing cesium beam tubes for atomic clocks. He had a lot of enthusiasm for his profession and built lasting friendships.
Rick had many hobbies and interests that he pursued with passion. It was many a weekend he hauled his telescopes and photography equipment to Fremont Peak to observe, attend a Star Party, or chase a Venus Transit to Africa or most recently, an eclipse in Oregon. He scuba dove in many beautiful locations including the Blue Hole in Belize, Fiji Islands, the Galapagos Islands and the Caribbean. He enjoyed spear fishing and abalone diving off the Northern California Coast. Rick began backpacking and rock climbing as a Boy Scout and continued exploring California’s beauty with family and friends throughout his life. He especially enjoyed backpacking and mountaineering in Yosemite and Mt. Shasta.
Rick was an adventurer, had a lot of spirit, was kindhearted and caring, and he was always there for his family and friends. He will fondly be remembered for his prankster nature and his love of many diverse interests. His family, especially his wife and son, meant the world to him.
Rick is survived by his wife Toni Sarrica, son Richard F. Sarrica, sister Marie ‘Mimi’ Sarrica, brother Kurt Sarrica, nephew Matthew Wright, niece Jennifer Sarrica, nephew Joseph Sarrica, niece Kelly Sarrica, nephew Louis Sarrica, niece Angela Pedroncelli, and niece Cristina Pedroncelli.
Rick is predeceased by his parents Marie and Louis Sarrica Sr. and brother Louis Sarrica Jr.
A viewing was previously held at Callaghan Mortuary, along with a candlelight memorial at the family home. A Celebration of Life will be held at Chabot Space and Science Center in November; contact the family for more details. Memorials may be directed to East Bay Astronomical Society, P.O. Box 18635, Oakland, CA 94619-0635.
Callaghan Mortuary is honored to be serving the Sarrica family.