Richard was born on April, 6, 1942 in Akron, Ohio.
As a child, Richard was able to overcome a walking disability with the help and services provided to him and the family by the Shriners Hospital for Children in Ohio. Richard's father was in the Navy, which resulted in the family moving several times before they settled down in Fremont, California. As an adult, Richard moved to Livermore and worked at the VA Hospital as a postal carrier until his retirement.
Richard met his beloved wife, Esther, in Livermore. They were married and lived happily together as best friends for 35 years. Richard spent his time during retirement listening to country music and cheering on his favorite team, the San Francisco Giants.
Most people will remember Richard for his friendly, carefree attitude. He would always wave and say hi to all he crossed paths with. Richard also loved his family dearly and he always looked forward to holiday gatherings with them.
Unfortunately, Richard passed away on Aug. 29, due to complications from Covid-19. He was preceded in death by his caring mother, Anna L. Waltz; and father, William R. Waltz. Richard is survived by his loving wife, Esther A. Waltz of Livermore; and sister, Carli J. Moniz, of Fremont, California.
A bench will be dedicated in Richard's name at the Veterans Memorial Park in Livermore. The family will hold a memorial service at a future date to honor his life.