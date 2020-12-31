Rita Lucille Aichlmayr (nee Hoeschen), age 82, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020.
She was the loving mother of Hans Thomas Aichlmayr, Mary Ann Aichlmayr (deceased) and Lisa Diane Hockensmith (Joseph Bucha); former spouse of Ronald Lawrence Aichlmayr; and sister-in-law of JoAnne Bucklin (Ed) (both deceased), Patricia Perkins (Morris, deceased) and Gary Aichlmayr (Betsy Price). She was also the dear friend of Frederick "Art" Strong (deceased).
Family received friends in The Vodrazka Funeral Home of Independence, 6505 Brecksville Road (Route 21, south of Roclside), on Sunday, Dec. 7. Mass of Christian Burial was on Monday, Dec. 28, at St. Michael Catholic Church, Independence. Interment followed at Christ The King Catholic Cemetery, in Browerville, Minnesota.