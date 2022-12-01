On Monday, Nov. 21, GE “Robbie” Robinson passed away in Livermore, California after a lengthy illness. He was 91 years old.
Robbie was born April 29, 1931, to Aaron and Marlys Robinson. Robbie was a cadet in the Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut where he met and married Paula Beckwith. Following the wedding, the couple moved by train to Moscow, Idaho where Robbie earned his degree in engineering. Following graduation, he immediately went to work for General Electric where he spent his entire career.
Robbie and Paula had three daughters, and eventually settled in Livermore, California. Robbie was very active in his model train club, duplicate bridge, the Masonic Lodge, Eastern Star, church, family genealogy, sailing his boat on San Francisco Bay and cruising with Paula.
He is preceded in death by his wife Paula and his sister Eleanor Pitman. He is survived by his three daughters, Carol Holman of Portland, Oregon; Dorothy Trumpp of Livermore, California; and, Patty (Charles) Crohare of Livermore, California; as well as his brother-in-law, Harvey Pitman of Boise, Idaho. He is also survived by his six grandchildren, Erin, Kyle, Jennifer, Fallan, Cortney, and Jason, as well as five great-grandchildren, and two nephews.
Memorials services will be planned after the holidays in both Livermore and Boise, details to be announced. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his name to Hope Hospice.