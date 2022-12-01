OBIT - Robbie Robinson.jpg

On Monday, Nov. 21, GE “Robbie” Robinson passed away in Livermore, California after a lengthy illness. He was 91 years old.

Robbie was born April 29, 1931, to Aaron and Marlys Robinson. Robbie was a cadet in the Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut where he met and married Paula Beckwith. Following the wedding, the couple moved by train to Moscow, Idaho where Robbie earned his degree in engineering. Following graduation, he immediately went to work for General Electric where he spent his entire career.