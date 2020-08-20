Robert Albert Bonnel

Robert A. Bonnel “Bob”, 87, of Livermore, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at his eldest son’s home in Coarsegold, California.
Bob was born Nov. 13, 1932, in Martinez, California, to Albert and Mildred Bonnel, where he grew up with an older and younger brother. He graduated from Bellarmine College Prep in 1950 and from Santa Clara University in 1954. From 1954 to 1956, Bob was a 1st Lt. for the U.S. Army specializing in artillery.
On Jan. 24, 1954, Bob married Doris Mae Giannotti, of San Jose. Bob and Dorie moved to Hayward, California, and raised three children.
He was employed by McKesson for 37 years as one of the region’s leading representatives. Upon his retirement in 1993, he and Dorie moved to Livermore, and enjoyed some travel & relaxing time in the mountains.
Bob enjoyed gardening, fishing and playing golf (two lifetime holes-in-one) well into his retirement. He was an avid fan of the Oakland Raiders, Oakland A’s and Golden State Warriors. He spent his weekends and vacations with his family, with a yearly summer vacation and reunion at Lake Tahoe with his brothers and their families, enjoying fishing, swimming and BBQs, making warm memories for all.
Bob Bonnel was a lifelong, devout Catholic, belonging to St. Michael’s Church in Livermore for his last 25 years.
Bob loved everyone and always found the best in anyone he would meet. His lifelong friendships are a true testament to the warm hearted, friendly and generous man he was. He will truly be missed by everyone that knew him.
Bob is survived by two sons, Michael Bonnel (wife Sheila) of Coarsegold, California, Jeff Bonnel (wife Laura) of Tracy, California; and daughter, Denise Bonnel of Oroville, California. He also leaves behind five grandchildren, Christine, Brian, Mark, Eric and Melissa; two great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Bob Bonnel was preceded in death by his wife, Dorie Bonnel, in July 2014; younger brother, Don Bonnel, in 2014; older brother, Jack Bonnel, in 2002; mother. Mildred Bonnel, in 1978; and his father, Albert Bonnel, in 1963.
While Bob’s death was not related to Covid19, he would certainly argue the point that the lack of live sports for the last five months probably contributed to his passing.
He will be laid to rest on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, with military honors. A local Livermore service and celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date once the Covid19 limitations are lifted.