OBIT - Robert Allen Long.jpg

Many small children are enchanted with dinosaurs. Very few, however, have a lifetime fascination with fossils. Robert Allen Long was in the exceptional minority. Born May 23, 1946, in Whittier, California, some of Rob’s earliest childhood memories are visiting the impressive local public library with his parents (Elsa Erbes Long and O. Aubrey Long) and his older brother (Tom). There, in the children’s section, Rob discovered many books depicting dinosaurs. He was hooked!

By age 11, Rob was saving up his allowance for bus fare to downtown Los Angeles on weekends. From the bus station, he hiked through not-so-nice neighborhoods to reach the towering city library. For 25 cents, he could get an inter-library loan from almost anywhere in the state, allowing him to read scientific tomes and papers about fossil discoveries. At that time, libraries did not have photocopy machines available to the public, so Rob took tracing paper and pencils to trace the illustrated fossils.