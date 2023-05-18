Bob was born in San Francisco on Nov. 12, 1936, a birthday he proudly shared with the opening of the San Francisco Bay Bridge. He died peacefully in his sleep from Glioblastoma at 86 years old.
Bob was married to his wife Bonnie for 61 years and together they have two sons. He retired from Pacific Bell after 35 years. As a co-founder of the Valley Spokesman Bicycling Club in 1971, Bob enjoyed many years of planning club events and touring the world on his bicycle and will always be remembered as one of the original Price Charming’s. While this was his main source of entertainment, he also devoted over 25 years as the Head Quartermaster of the Dublin High School Marching band. He truly enjoyed donating his time and helping others.