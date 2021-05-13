Robert “Bob” Saia was born as a fourth-generation resident in Livermore, to Joseph and Helen Murray Saia.
Bob spent many happy years visiting the family ranch and many more happy years raising a young family in Livermore. Bob spent his childhood in Sunnyvale, California, attending St. Martins, where he served as an altar boy for nine years. In 1963, his family moved to Fremont, California, where he attended and graduated from Washington High School.
Bob was always industrious, starting work at age 12 and never stopping. At age 17, Bob started working at Mission Valley Rock Company while attending San Jose State University. Starting at the entry level at Mission Valley Rock, Bob quickly rose to top management and enjoyed a 40-year career at MVR. Bob was synonymous with MVR and was affectionally given the nickname “Mission Valley Bob.”
He moved onto to his next position in 2007 at 711 Materials, where he worked until 2017. Bob was well regarded in the industry and active in the community. A few of his many affiliations included the American Concrete Institute, Sunol Business Guild, Ducks Unlimited, HOG, and being a founding member of the 100 Club of Alameda County He was an avid supporter of the Alameda County Fair Livestock Auction and proud father of all four children that raised livestock and participated in the auction.
Additionally, Bob was a Master of the Grill, and happily shared his skills at home and for many a political or community BBQ.
Bob married Tracy Campbell in 1983, and together, they had three wonderful sons, Bobby, Brendon and Justin, whom lovingly called Bob “Pops.” Grateful to be gifted with many talents in life, he happily shared them with his sons, from coaching them in sports to teaching them to become excellent chefs. Together, they attended numerous sporting events for all of the professional Bay Area teams, and of course, tailgated together.
In addition, Bob and his sons prepared festive holiday meals together, and this always included Bob and the boys’ shared love of music, both listening and singing.
Bob’s greatest joy was his family, and together, they enjoyed many a road trip, from the annual trip to Sturgis, South Dakota, to Tahoe and his final road trip with his three sons, through Louisiana and Mississippi.
In 2017, Bob faced life-altering medical challenges, but as always, his internal strength and will power afforded him a few more years of giving and receiving love. Through the support and encouragement given to him by Tracy, Bobby, Brendon, Justin and friends, he got through tough treatments and therapy, and always knew he was loved. Bob will be remembered for being a fun and true friend to many, but his greatest legacy rests in the memory of being a gentle, kind, and loving father.
Bob is survived by his devoted wife, Tracy Saia; beloved sons, Bobby, Brendon and Justin Saia; beloved daughter, Shaundra Palmer (Chris); granddaughters, Natalie and Brooke; brother, Tom Saia (Rhonda); loving in-laws, Jessie and Connie; and a multitude of loving friends. Welcoming Bob on the other side are his parents, Joseph and Helen; brothers, Joseph and Greg; father-in-law, Edward Campbell; and brother-in-law, Timothy Campbell.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private viewing has been held at the mortuary. When Covid restrictions permit, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.