Robert (Bob) Bedford was born in Strongsville, Ohio in his family home on Aug. 16, 1933, to Ernest Charles Bedford (fire safety inspector for the Federal Housing Authority) and Florence Norman Lewis (homemaker). He passed away on Jan. 13, 2022, of cancer. He was 88 years old.
Robert was the third of four children. Richard Bedford and Douglas Bedford precede him in death. He is survived by his youngest brother, Neil Bedford (Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio). Robert leaves behind one son, David Robert Bedford, and his family, June Wagner Bedford (daughter-in-law), Ryan and Lisette Bedford (grandson and grandson’s wife), Jakai Bedford (great-grandson) and Lauren and John Wintz, (granddaughter and granddaughter’s husband). Robert leaves behind one daughter, Leslie Anne Bedford (Shirley) and her family, Patrick Shirley (son-in-law), and grandsons James (Jake) Shirley and Nicholas (Cole) Shirley. Robert also leaves behind Eric and Dawn Mooney (grandchildren from his eldest daughter’s marriage). His daughter Susan Marjorie Bedford-Mooney precedes him in death.
Growing up in Ohio, Robert’s family lived in a two-bedroom house on two acres. Robert’s room was in the attic. He had many chores as a child including feeding the chickens, pigs, sheep, cow, pony and fox terrier dog. Also, in the fall, he would drill holes in the maple tree and bring in the buckets of sap for his mother, so that she could make maple syrup. Robert and his family survived WWII and the Depression.
During the summer Robert would work as a farmhand baling hay to help his family get by. During Robert’s high school years, he excelled in sports, especially basketball. He played for the Strongsville Terrors (later renamed the Strongsville Terriers), where he earned the foul shooting title for Strongsville High in 1951 (a record that he continued to hold for 60 years). He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1999. During his sophomore year at Strongsville High, Robert Bedford met the love of his life, Lois Ann Daso, a new student that had just moved to Strongsville from a neighboring city, Berea. It was love at first sight. Their courtship (1946-1953) lasted throughout high school, and their early college years. After Robert was drafted for the Korean conflict, the couple decided to marry (1953). Their marriage lasted 59 years, and sadly was cut short in 2012 when Lois Ann died. Robert never remarried.
In the Army Robert was responsible for repairing portable microwaves, and after an honorable discharge Robert used his GI Bill to pay for training at DeVry University. In 1961, he was hired by Sandia National Laboratories and assigned to the Telemetry Division. At Sandia National Lab his job was to build telemetry for rockets and missiles. On the weekends and holidays Robert took up latch hook rug- making and crafted wall hangings that hung in the reception area at Sandia National Laboratories in Livermore, California for many years. Robert especially enjoyed his time at Sandia and after 31 years he retired in 1992. Up until his passing in January 2022, he enjoyed meeting for breakfast with his retired colleagues on the first Friday of every month.
Robert was always a hard worker. Throughout his life he often held two jobs. When he first moved to Livermore, he would spend many weekends rototilling land and helping to design irrigation for the many new homes in Livermore. Later he worked for the Livermore Area Parks and Recreation Department refereeing basketball games and umpiring baseball games. Once he and his two business partners, Les Jones and Lloyd Goodrich, acquired the land for the Livermore Carwashes, Robert stayed busy keeping the businesses clean and running. He bought out his two partners by 1984 and continued to operate and manage the business solo. Altogether, Robert was an owner-operator of the Livermore Carwashes for 38 years before handing the business over to his son, David Bedford, in 2004.
From 1964 to 1969 Robert coached Little League and Babe Ruth baseball in town. He was a positive role model for so many of the boys on the team, and the boys were eager to please their coach. In 1967 Robert’s team won the Little League Championship, and in 1970 they won the Babe Ruth Championship. Robert cherished the relationships he had with his players and was always so thrilled when a player would stop by for a visit with their old coach.
Robert was always an animal lover and especially fond of the schnauzer breed, having owned both miniature and standard schnauzers. After retiring from both Sandia, and the Livermore Carwash, his passion for the schnauzer breed became his focus and he attended countless dog shows earning numerous awards and ribbons. His most successful dog in the dog show world was Charisma Utopia Von Rocky (Toby). Toby became an international champion (Canada and Mexico as well as the USA). Toby was invited to Westminster in 2008 and 2009.
Robert and Lois Ann loved to travel whether it be by cruise ship, airplane, car or motorhome. They always had a fun trip to look forward to. They enjoyed exploring new places, visiting their family and friends, and attending dog shows all over the country.
At home, in Livermore, Robert kept a beautiful garden, tending to its needs religiously. He was especially proud of his home and loved to invite family and friends to enjoy time with him in his yard or home. He loved parties, and big gatherings. He liked to entertain. It was his personal goal to make at least one person smile or laugh every day.
When asked if there were any places that Robert (Bob) would still love to see he replied he had a great life … he saw and did everything that he wanted to do, but then after a moment he added there was only one thing left he’d like to do, and that was to see Lois Ann (his wife of 59 years) in Heaven. His family is sure that’s where he is now, and if he is behaving in Heaven (and I’m sure Lois Ann will see to that) I’ll bet Lois Ann is his girlfriend again and the two lovebirds are thrilled to be reunited at last!
A celebration of life will be held in honor of the life lived by Robert Bedford at his son’s residence (2405 Wedgewood Way in Livermore) on Saturday, May 27, 2022, from 3 to 5 p.m. We hope you can join us in the celebration and will share this invitation with any of Robert’s friends that may like to join us.
