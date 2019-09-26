Robert (Bob) Freis passed away peacefully on Sept. 3, 2019, at age 87.
Robert shared 58 years with his beloved wife, Ruth, who passed away in 2014. He was a wonderful father to daughters Susan Gustavson and Julia Freis, father-in- law to Andy Gustavson, and grandfather to Claire and Max Gustavson.
Bob was born in San Francisco to Charlie and Clara Freis. He enlisted in the Navy during the Korean War, learning sonar and working on a destroyer. He went on to study at UCLA and Berkeley and become a Nuclear Physicist at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, where he worked for close to 40 years.
He also wrote a weekly political cartoon strip that was published in the local newspaper, played basketball on a Lab team, acted in local theater productions, wrote a play, picketed for the United Farm workers, supported many progressive causes, rode his bike to work daily, and swam laps in the Lab pool. Later in life he took up jazz piano and then saxophone.
Bob and Ruth retired to Santa Rosa in 1999, where Bob became a regular at the Rincon Valley dog park, started a book group and performed with Indigo Jazz Band, the New Horizons Band and the Santa Rosa Junior College Jazz Workshops. Throughout his life he was a prolific artist leaving behind many beautiful sketches and paintings.
Bob will be remembered for his generosity, humor and kindness. There will be a memorial from 2 to 4 p.m. on Oct. 19, 2019, at Newman Hall on the Santa Rosa Junior College campus.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the Santa Rosa Junior College Music Department, care of Elaine Guidry, 1501 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa, CA 95401.