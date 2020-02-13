Bob Barnett, 63, passed away in his home after a massive heart attack on January 25 in Brentwood, California.
He was born in Oakland, California, and raised in Livermore, where he graduated from Livermore High School. He later moved to Brentwood, which he called home for many years. He cared about those around him and was always willing to lend a helping hand. He loved cars (especially his Corvette), golfing, and dinner with friends and neighbors.
Bob was a highly skilled general contractor who was well respected for his craftsmanship. If you were fortunate to hire Bob for a project, you knew it would be a project of perfection. However, you also soon found out that Bob did things his way, or better known as the best way. In the end, as stubborn as you thought he was being, you would have to admit he was right and the job would come out beautifully.
Bob is survived by his twin brother, Bill Barnett, of Livermore; two sisters, Roxanne Springer, of Livermore, and Cindy Dee, of Bend, Oregon, as well as five nieces and four nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 1-4 p.m., on Saturday, Feb. 22, at Trilogy at the Vineyard, Club Los Meganos, 1700 Trilogy Parkway, Brentwood, California. Flowers may be sent to Trilogy at the Vineyards and/or donations can be made to the American Heart Association at the following dedicated memorial fund, http://www2.heart.org/goto/bobbarnett. Callaghan Mortuary is handling the arrangements; an online guestbook is available for condolences at www.callaghanmortuary.com.