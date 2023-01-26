OBIT - Robert Maguire.jpg

Bob Maguire passed away peacefully on Jan. 3, 2023, after celebrating his 80th birthday on Christmas Day. His passing was unexpected as he worked his way through the many trials of dementia, constantly figuring out ways to “make himself better.”

He is survived by his wife Linda, son Ryan, daughters Elayne Dimmitt and Elisabeth Heiner (stepdaughter), grandchildren Raven and Rena Maguire, Daniella and Darshana Dimmitt and Benjamin Heiner, and great-grandson Cody Dimmitt, along with family and myriad friends he collected and kept close, starting at age 5.