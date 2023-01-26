Bob Maguire passed away peacefully on Jan. 3, 2023, after celebrating his 80th birthday on Christmas Day. His passing was unexpected as he worked his way through the many trials of dementia, constantly figuring out ways to “make himself better.”
He is survived by his wife Linda, son Ryan, daughters Elayne Dimmitt and Elisabeth Heiner (stepdaughter), grandchildren Raven and Rena Maguire, Daniella and Darshana Dimmitt and Benjamin Heiner, and great-grandson Cody Dimmitt, along with family and myriad friends he collected and kept close, starting at age 5.
A wonderfully delightful, humorous, bigger-than-life husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend, Bob was born in Santa Monica, California on Dec.25, 1942, to Gerald and Peggy Maguire. One of five children – Janet, Bob, Jimmy, Maggie and Karen - the first years of Bobby’s life were spent in California, Texas, Virginia, and Missouri before moving to Olympia, Washington where his dad’s military career continued.
Bob attended St. Michael’s Catholic School, Washington Junior High and Olympia High School where he graduated in 1961. He earned an AA degree from Laney College (Oakland, California) in 1970 and a Bachelor of Arts degree in business management from St. Mary’s College (Moraga, California) in 1994. He worked for New York Life Insurance in the San Francisco Bay Area for over 50 years, maintaining his own office in Livermore, California.
He served as president of the Livermore Chamber of Commerce in 1987 and recruited over 100 new members in one year as Membership Coordinator. He was also president of the Livermore Rotary Club (1996-1997). In addition to the above, Bob volunteered for many other community events, recruiting Rotary Club members and friends to help with a Boys’ Club at Linda’s elementary school, finding volunteers to deliver food baskets to families during the holidays, supporting the Big Brothers program, and saying 'yes’ to anyone in need.
His passion for sports was apparent early on, from basketball and track and field in high school to basketball and football pick-up leagues in college. He developed a lifelong love of golf and tennis which he enjoyed immensely.
One of his proudest achievements was the 1994 purchase he and Linda made of The Frank A. Bartlett House (1883), a National Register of Historic Places that became a gathering place for friends and family and community fundraising events.
Bobby truly did collect family and friends his entire life, and never met a stranger. In notifying folks of his passing, he was described as “my best friend” over and over by those who will miss him greatly.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Feb. 11 at 11a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Port Townsend, with a reception following the service.
In remembrance of Bob, donations may be sent to the Swan School Scholarship Fund in memory of “Boppa”, 2345 Kuhn St., Port Townsend, 98368.
Most importantly – please do something unexpected and kind in his memory.