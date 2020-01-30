Robert (Bob) McKenzie

It is with a heavy heart that we lay to rest a most extraordinary man. Bob McKenzie went to Heaven following a short illness a few days after his 84th birthday.
Bob was a native Californian, born in Santa Monica. He attended the University of Southern California and was a fierce lover of USC football. He was knowledgeable about most sports, and was known in his earlier days as a “walking encyclopedia.”
Bob was an eternal optimist, a selfless and dedicated father and husband of 48 years to Donna. He will be remembered for his sharp intelligent, wit, humor, and demeanor. He is survived by five daughters, Lynnette, Lorraine, Louanne, Angela, and Gina, and several grandchildren.
He touched many lives. As Bob often ended his phone calls, “bye for now.” Callaghan Mortuary is handling arrangements and an online guestbook is available for condolences at www.callaghanmortuary.com