Robert "Bob" Stephen Henry

Robert Henry, 79, a lifelong resident of Livermore, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family, on Feb. 22, 2021.
He was born on March 22, 1941, to William “Bill” and Madeline Henry at St. Paul’s Hospital in Livermore. He grew up in Livermore, attending St. Michael’s School, was an altar boy and a Boy Scout achieving Star Rank during those years. He graduated from Livermore High School in 1959, where he lettered in football and track. The highlight of his youth was his summers spent at his family cabin in Santa Cruz, playing on the beach and swimming in the ocean breakers at Twin Lakes Beach.
He served five years in the U.S. Navy, from June 1959 to June 1964, on the U.S.S. Paul Revere and U.S.S. Sea Poacher. He was a proud Vietnam veteran and reminisced most about his time spent on the U.S.S. Sea Poacher submarine. After he was honorably discharged from the Navy, within the next year he met his soulmate, Georgia Fuchs, and married her. Together, they raised four loving daughters.
He was a union electrician for most of his career. In 1986, he went to work for Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, where he worked for 15 years in plant engineering. He was a senior supervisor with the Specific Work Unit, supervising decontamination and demolition projects, when he retired in April of 2001.
He was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (I.B.E.W.), Local 595, for 55 years, a member of the Native Sons of the Golden West, Las Positas Parlor #96, a member of the Livermore Stockmen’s Rodeo Association, where he proudly served on the board of directors during the 1990s and as president in 1996 and 1997, a member of the Altamont Cruisers Classic Car Club, and a very proud member of the Sea Poacher Association. He was honored with a ‘Quilt of Valor’ from the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 7265, in May 2018.
He was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather (Papa), friend and a devout parishioner of St. Michael’s Catholic Church. He will be remembered most for his well-rounded personality, strong values, humor, laughter, thoughtful conversations, and most of all, for his great love for his family and friends. He truly enjoyed telling stories and hearing them, too!
He loved spending time with his family and friends and playing with his dog, Lillie. Throughout his life, he enjoyed hunting, riding dirt bikes, taking his boat out on the Delta, water skiing, raising parakeets for a few years, racing his stock car at Bayland’s Raceway, visiting his family cabin in Long Barn, taking Jeep and ATV rides, attending car shows and hot rodding in his 1965 Chevy Truck that he restored, and he always had projects he was working on.
He also established HG Cattle Company with his son-in-law, Rick Groth, where they enjoyed raising cattle together for around 15 years. He was a great man who lived life to the fullest, took pride in everything he did, was loved very much and will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Madeline Henry, along with his aunts and uncles, Isabel and Frank Gardella, and Belmeda and Robert Haera, and his cousin, Niel Haera. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Georgia; his beloved dog, Lillie; his four daughters, Mary Harris (Brian), Terre Groth (Rick), Nikki McFarlin (Eric), and Katie Bagakis (Nick); nine grandchildren, Jessica (fiancé David Rudberg), Ashley and Danielle Groth, Brooke and Bridget Harris, Dominik McFarlin, and Geneveive, and Elizabeth and George Bagakis. He is also survived by his brothers, Thomas Henry and Bruce Henry; and his cousin Ray Haera and Sharon Haera (Niel’s wife).
A memorial Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at 11 a.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 458 Maple St., in Livermore. The internment will be private. Due to COVID-19, a Celebration of Life Reception will be held in the future, when safe.