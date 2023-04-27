After 91 amazing years, Bobb Smith went to his heavenly home after a yearlong battle with cancer that he diligently fought with passion and the support of his family. He was a loving husband, family man, devoted to his Christian faith and a friend to so many. He died peacefully at home with his loving family surrounding him with the support of Hope Hospice. He is loved and missed by so many as is his warm smile and sense of humor.
Bobb was born in Westminster, South Carolina in 1931. At the age of 14, he came with his family to Indio, California after his father had passed away. After high school, he enrolled in the National Guard and Forestry before joining the Army. Bobb met his wife Carolee in Riverside while he was attending junior college and she was a student nurse at the Methodist Hospital School of Nursing. They married in 1956 at Arlington Methodist Church and moved to Livermore in 1959. Together they raised four daughters and enjoyed six grandchildren. Retiring after 35 years as a metallographer and in sales with General Electric Vallecitos, he pursued his passions of photography, bird watching, metal detecting, bocce, kayaking, camping with family and friends, traveling in his RV throughout all 50 states and cruising around the world with his wife Carolee of 68 years. He enjoyed being a member of Asbury Methodist Church in Livermore and SIRS.