Surrounded by his family, Robert (Bob) Brown passed away on Sunday, Aug. 6, after suffering a heart attack on July 19.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Donna, his two children, Julie (Randy) and Ryan (Julie), and his four grandchildren, Reece, Remy, Garrett and Summer. He loved all of them dearly. He joins his mother Debra, his father Hank, brother Tom and sister Shirley in heaven.