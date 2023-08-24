Surrounded by his family, Robert (Bob) Brown passed away on Sunday, Aug. 6, after suffering a heart attack on July 19.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Donna, his two children, Julie (Randy) and Ryan (Julie), and his four grandchildren, Reece, Remy, Garrett and Summer. He loved all of them dearly. He joins his mother Debra, his father Hank, brother Tom and sister Shirley in heaven.
Bob was born on Oct. 13, 1943, and grew up on the south side of Chicago. He went to Leo High School where he excelled in academics and athletics. After high school, Bob attended Illinois State University where he received a degree in education. In 1967, Bob and Donna moved to Hayward for a couple of years before settling in Pleasanton where they would spend the next 52 years. Bob received a master's degree in counseling from San Jose State in 1974. He went on to hold numerous positions in education at both the Pleasanton Unified School District and San Ramon Valley Unified School District. In 2000, Bob retired from Pine Valley Middle School in San Ramon where he was a guidance counselor. Bob loved the water and spent many summers fishing with his brother Tom. He was also an avid fan of boxing and football. The Oakland Raiders broke his heart every week and he loved watching the NFL draft every year with his good buddy Jerry Hill.
Bob was also such a huge fan of Elvis Presley that his children know the lyrics to countless Elvis songs. Those that knew Bob knew him as a kind, empathetic, quiet, yet funny man who loved animals, nature and history. He was always up for a good political thriller or mob movie such as “The Godfather.” Bob’s love of dogs has been passed down to his children and grandchildren, and we are grateful that he brought many wonderful dogs into our lives.
Donna was the love of his life and luckily, they had the opportunity to travel and explore all of the good things that this world had to offer before his unexpected passing. We will miss him very much but know that he is with us at all times.