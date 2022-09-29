Robert Charles Philcox

Robert (Bob) Philcox, former Mayor of Pleasanton, passed away Saturday at his home in Pleasanton. He passed peacefully, surrounded by his family. Bob was very grateful for the many blessings bestowed upon him during his lifetime. He was also a blessing to those many lives he touched.

Bob was born in Brooklyn, New York on May 25, 1934, to Frederick and Ethel Philcox. He was raised with his brother, Fred Jr., and sister, Rita. Both predeceased him. Bob graduated from Brooklyn Technical High School.