Bay Area native Robert C. “Bob” Minaker’s physical presence left us the morning of Sept. 17, 2020.
Bob was surrounded by members of his loving family when he peacefully passed at his Livermore home of over 40 years that he shared with his wife of over 70 years, Mary Banley Minaker.
Bob was born and raised in Oakland, the youngest of three sons to Edmond “Pat” and Alice Holiday Minaker. Bob spent his early years working as a bag boy and later learned his lifelong trade as a butcher at the family market in Oakland. It was during these early years working at the market and spending time at the family cabin in Ben Lomond that Bob learned lifelong values of family, generosity, integrity, loyalty, and paying it forward to those less fortunate. At 13, an industrial accident took his right index finger, but that proved to be a blessing in disguise.
Bob attended High School in Oakland, where he excelled in track running the hurdles. When Bob was drafted, he was 4F’d from service duty because of the loss of his right index ‘trigger’ finger. This gave him opportunity to be introduced to the love of his life, Mary Evelyn Banley, at the local soda shop in the summer of 1948.
As they both had red hair, Bob had an immediate attraction and proposed after two weeks of dating. Mary declined and returned to college in Arizona, but she returned in 1949 and accepted Bob’s marriage proposal. The couple were married in the fall of 1950.
Bob and Mary eventually settled in Fremont and forged lifelong friendships with neighbors and colleagues. When they decided to start a family, they discovered they were unable to have biological children of their own. Family was very important to them, so in 1962, they adopted the first of their two children, a son they named Scott Frederick. In 1964, they followed with the adoption of their daughter, Sandra Lee.
Bob supported the family as a butcher for Safeway, while Mary worked raising the kids. In 1966, Bob and Mary moved to a new home in Pleasanton to raise their family. Bob was a true craftsman, designing and building waterfall landscapes, decks, and rebuilding the family cabin along with inventing the ‘Swing-a-way' trash can with his brother in law.
Bob eventually left Safeway for the independent market sector and continued cutting meat for a living, until two bouts of carpal tunnel syndrome led him to change professions. He chose to become a dental technician, as he enjoyed the detailed precision it took in making retainers, which he likened to tying flies.
Bob had a zest for life and a huge laugh, and he loved the outdoors, especially stream fishing for trout.
In 1979, in order to avoid paying boarding fees for the family horses, Bob and Mary bought what is now 4M Arabians (and Pistachio Farm) on S. Vasco Road in Livermore. It was at 4M Ranch Bob learned to ride horses (Western Pleasure) so he could join Mary on rides. The horses provided several decades of memorable trail rides and horse camping trips to the Sierra’s and beyond for Bob, his family, extended family and friends.
Bob loved to cook, cherished his family, extended family, and his friends, so hosting celebratory gatherings and holiday parties throughout his life was second nature. All events involved grilling on the BBQ, baking a ham, or roasting a turkey to feed his guests. He also loved to travel, taking memorable trips with his family and friends to Tahiti, Europe, and Asia took cruises to Alaska, Panama Canal, and Russia.
Bob had a keen sense of humor, quick wit, and honest approach to life. These traits fostered lifelong relationships with friends he considered family. Above all, Bob loved spending time his family. Annual family road trips in the family van to places like Grand Canyon, Baja Mexico, or snow skiing at Bear Valley were the norm.
Bob loved to go camping, especially sitting around the campfire in the evenings singing songs with family and friends after a day well spent. He also loved traveling by RV caravan with family, friends and the ‘point man’ guiding the way to visit nature’s wonders throughout the U.S. and Canada.
Bob lived a full and happy life, and his presence will be greatly missed, but his sprit, countless memories and his positive influence on those that knew him will carry on with us each day.
Bob is survived by his loving wife, his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and countless friends he considered family. Due to current restrictions, a Celebration of Life gathering for Bob will be scheduled at a later date at Bob and Mary’s 4M Ranch at 2700 S. Vasco Road, Livermore, CA, 94550. In lieu of flowers, please pay kindness forward3