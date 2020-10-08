Robert D. "Bob" Burke passed away on Sept. 28, 2020, in Roseville California, at the age of 81.
He and his wife of 53 years, Margaret, were former residents of Livermore and San Ramon for 30 years before retiring to Roseville. Margaret was by his side
when he passed.
Born in Detroit, Michigan, he served in the U.S. Air Force. Assigned to the 59th Fighter Interceptor Squadron in Goos Bay, Labrador, he developed a lifelong passion for military aircraft.
He and Margaret met in San Francisco and married in 1967. He was a proud member of the Operating Engineers, Local 3, and continued to keep up with union activities after retiring. His hobbies were all centered around military aircraft.
Bob was interested in everything. His sense of humor never failed him.