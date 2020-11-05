Robert Douglas Cook, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, passed away at 94 from a heart attack on Oct. 23, 2020.
A veteran of WWII, Robert was an educator for San Francisco Unified for 40 years, where he served as a teacher, coach, counselor, and administrator.
Robert is survived by Adela, his wife of 67 years. He was loved by his three children, Robert D. Cook Jr., Bonnie Morgan, and Susan Guerrero, as well as nine grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Dorothy Schwab, and her large extended family.
Bob received his Bachelor of Arts from San Francisco State University, where he also earned two Masters Degrees in education - one in special education and the other in general Education. An experienced K-6 teacher, he served the full range of students and became an administrator. He was also a dedicated community mentor and leader. He inspired multiple generations of families, who lovingly called him ‘Cookie.’
As a playground coach, he developed teams in basketball, volleyball and softball and took them traveling to compete across the Bay Area. On the playground where he supervised activities, he became a surrogate father for many of the city’s children and an advisor for their parents. He was an advocate for all children, especially those facing physical and educational challenges. He organized events and camping activities to enrich their lives.
Bob’s spirit, energy and loving manner will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Callaghan Mortuary is honored to be serving the Cook family. An online guestbook is available for condolences at www.callaghanmortuary.com.