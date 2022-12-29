OBIT - Robert Eugene Bangs.jpg

Bob Bangs passed away on Nov. 27, 2022.

He was born Aug. 4, 1933, in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania, to Paul and Beryl Bangs. He was the older brother of Helen Jean. His mother passed away when Bob was 4 years old. His father remarried Katherine, and the family was soon joined by siblings, Richard and Janice.