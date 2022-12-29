Bob Bangs passed away on Nov. 27, 2022.
He was born Aug. 4, 1933, in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania, to Paul and Beryl Bangs. He was the older brother of Helen Jean. His mother passed away when Bob was 4 years old. His father remarried Katherine, and the family was soon joined by siblings, Richard and Janice.
Katherine died in 1940, and the four children spent their childhood shuttling between their father, Paul, and countless relatives in Pennsylvania's Greenwood Valley, at one point living in a converted, one-room school.
Bob graduated from Millville High School in 1951 and immediately joined the United States Marine Corp, serving as a military police officer stationed in Okinawa following the end of the Korean Conflict. While home on leave, he met Dorothy Moseley (his cousin Sally’s college roommate), and they were married in 1954.
Upon Bob’s discharge, the young couple moved to Hornell, New York, where Bob attended college at Alfred University and earned a degree in diesel technology. They welcomed their son, Michael while in New York. Upon graduation, their family moved to Mt. Vernon, Ohio, and welcomed daughter, Sandra.
Following a brief stay in Virginia, Bob and Dottie became part of the great
migration to California, landing in Livermore in 1962. Bob spent his professional life in industrial sales, ending his rewarding career at Petersen Power Systems in San Leandro.
Bob embraced family life while raising Mike and Sandi, coaching sports teams, serving as a youth leader at the Asbury United Methodist Church, and being an active member of Masonic Lodge #218.
He married Marilyn Michell in 1984 (deceased 2005), and they retired and spent two decades together in Pine Mountain Lake, California, where Bob tinkered in his workshop, had morning coffee in ‘The Hanger,’ played golf regularly, was on the board of directors of the Pine Mountain Lake Homeowners Association and dabbled in local politics. He was Papa Bob to Marilyn’s kids and grandkids, Steve and Robin Michell (Kimberly, Sara, and Kevin) and John and Deanna Michell (Dan).
Bob spent the last few years of his full life living at Eskaton Retirement Village in Carmichael, California, with his longtime partner and best friend, Cheryl Hernandez.
Bob was a proud Marine and a true friend, creating memories with so many and always being willing to help a friend in need. He was unfailingly ‘interested and interesting’ in his encounters with others and will be remembered by his friends for his sense of humor, his kindness and generosity, his ability to fix anything and how his eyes lit up when he first held his great-granddaughter. He was admired by his son, adored by his daughter, loved by his grandson and was a steady force for his younger siblings.
Bob is survived by his son, Michael (Coleen); daughter, Sandi (Eric - deceased); grandson, Brian Bangs (Samantha); and great-granddaughter, Lilly Bangs; as well as his brother, Dick; sisters, Helen Jean Crawford and Janice Miller; the Michells; and Cheryl Hernandez and her family.
The family is planning a party for Bob next spring in Livermore.