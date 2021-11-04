Robert Gerald Johnson (Bob), 83, resident of Livermore, California passed away on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021 at home after many years of defying odds and bouncing back time after time after health setbacks.
To his family he was the Man of Steel who could fix, design or improve anything. Bob was born on Jan. 22, 1938 in Eureka, California to Del (1904-1969) and Eva (1905-1992) Johnson. Bob spent most of his childhood in Loleta, California where he attended Loleta Elementary School followed by Fortuna High School. He had very fond memories of his first-grade teacher Mrs. Carr. Bob grew up with three brothers; Allen Johnson (1926-2000); Duke Johnson (1929-2003); and Bill Johnson, resident of Fortuna, California.
In November 1955, Bob joined the U.S. Air Force and served as a jet mechanic until his honorable discharge in 1959. While in the Air Force he was stationed at Yokota AFB in Japan, and he was excited that he was able to return there on a business trip in 1995. In June 1964 Bob met the love of his life, Dianne (Lowden.) Bob and Dianne were married in September 1965 at First United Methodist Church in Eureka. They were married for 56 years and throughout the ups and downs of life taught their daughters the meaning of the word perseverance.
Bob was proud of the career he had as machinist, prototype designer and engineer. He started working at his dad’s machine shop (Johnson Brothers Machine Works, Fortuna, California) in 1950 and learned many skills there. After his time in the Air Force, he went back to work at the machine shop until 1965. Shortly after their marriage, Bob and Dianne relocated to Mt. View, California so Bob could go to work in the machine shop at Sylvania. Throughout the 60s, 70s and 80s he worked for several different “Tech” companies. In 1991, Bob started Johnson Design Co. and finally and happily became his own boss.
Bob was always the life of the party and was famous for telling great jokes and stories. His love of Ancient Age Bourbon was and still is legendary among family and friends. Bob and Dianne were fortunate to find lifelong friends when they moved to the Bay Area; friends who became their surrogate family “Down South.” Bob and Dianne settled in Livermore, California in 1984 after previously living in Santa Clara for 14 years. (If they had only known about the Apple campus that would eventually make the little house on Muir Avenue worth $2 million dollars!)
Bob is survived by his beloved wife, Dianne and his three daughters Jill Ingraham (Brendan), Darcie Pool, and Amber Fuller (Paul). He is also survived by six grandchildren; Jayse Ingraham (Theresa), Danielle McCollum (Matthew), Katie Pool, Jeremy Pool, Eva Fuller, Grace Fuller, and one great-grandchild, Rilynn McCollum, who brought him so many smiles! Additionally, Bob is survived by his brother Bill; sisters-in-law Gerry Meeks, Sharon McKeown, Barbara Dyer (Loyd); numerous nieces and nephews; and very dear friends Bill and Nancy Mohler, Diana and Frank Mandarino and Tom and Judy Henrich.
The family would like to thank Rich (Currin) Reinhardt for all of the Wednesdays, the help around the house and for his friendship that Bob enjoyed so much. Bob was predeceased by his son-in-law Mark Pool (2020), his good friend Joel Ozuna (2012) and his brothers-in-law Kenny Meeks and Tim McKeown. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. If you feel moved to do so, you can make a donation in Bob’s name to the American Cancer Society.
Robert Gerald Johnon (Bob)Jan. 22, 1938 – Oct. 22, 2021