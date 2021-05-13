Robert Joseph Edmeyer Jr., child of God, loving husband, father, grandpa, great- grandpa, brother, uncle and friend to many, peacefully went home to his Lord on Dec. 15, 2020, with his wife and daughter by his side.
Bob was born Feb. 2, 1937, to Robert and Sara Rose (nee Cohn) Edmeyer, in St. Paul, Minnesota. He was raised in West St. Paul and attended Sibley High School and the University of Minnesota, where he graduated in 1960 with a B.S.E.E. degree. During his time at the U of M, Bob was editor of the Minnesota Technolog Magazine and “St. Pat” for Engineers Week 1960.
While at Sibley, he invited Janice Ohmann to a Valentine’s Dance and thus began a 65- year friendship that became a 60-year marriage. Bob and Jan were married June 18, 1960, and together they raised three children, Beth, Lynn, and Michael. They had a full life living in Milwaukee, Pittsburgh, Denver, Phoenix, New Orleans, Pleasanton, and finally, Livermore. They traveled extensively visiting family and friends.
Bob worked hard so he could play even harder. He had a great sense of humor and loved entertaining.
His career began in Milwaukee doing design work on steel mills at Allis Chalmers. It didn’t take long to realize his strength was in sales and management. He soon joined GE Medical Systems in Denver selling the all-new CT and MRI scanners. Bob’s reputation as a strong and effective leader led to many career opportunities, often with a move to a new city, until he retired in 2000.
Bob’s “all in” personality did not change with retirement. He bought a Harley, learned to ride and put 80,000 miles on it before it, too, was retired. When his children started their own business, he was ready and willing to add his expertise. If his daughters found they needed a gray-haired man in a suit to play “CEO” when pursuing a large opportunity, he played that role to perfection.
While receiving many titles and awards, Bob’s legacy rests with his children and grandchildren. He was so proud of his kids and loved being Grampa Bob! He had the time to spend with them and made good use of it. Bob was a lifelong Lutheran and had a rock-solid faith in his Lord and Savior. He trusted in God’s guidance and never felt he had to do things alone. With every move, he and Jan found a new house and then found their new church. He served in many lay leadership positions over the years, loved to teach Bible study classes and give children’s messages. He was part of the leadership team that made the present Our Savior Lutheran Church and School a reality in Livermore.
Bob is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Jan; children, Beth Goodell, Lynn Carter (Duane), and Michael Edmeyer (Lynn); grandchildren, Scott Goodell, Kate Goodell, Alex Carter (Michelle), Zach Carter (Misty), Gabe Carter, Madison (nee Edmeyer) Lewis (Tate), and Shelby Edmeyer; great grandchildren, Logan, Lorelei, Adaline, Amelia, Megan and Maxwell Carter; his sister, Judy (nee Edmeyer) Bergstrom; and brother David Edmeyer (Kathy); along with many nieces and nephews. Bob was truly blessed by Jesus. Rejoice in his memory!
A Celebration of Life service will be held for Bob on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church (1385 S. Livermore Ave., Livermore, CA 94550) followed by Bob’s favorite picnic lunch. Attire is casual.
A memorial fund has been established in Bob’s honor to support the planned columbarium and memorial garden that will be built on the church property. Contributions can be made to Our Savior Lutheran Church.