A loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle, friend, and proud U.S. Navy veteran, Robert (Bob) James McKim died peacefully on Wednesday, Oct. 2, surrounded by his loving family after a hard -fought battle with liver cancer.
Bob died knowing that he was loved and respected by his family, friends and colleagues.
Bob married his best friend and the love of his life, Cathy Maureen (Pope) McKim, in December 1976, and they would have celebrated 44 years of marriage this year.
Bob is survived by his ‘amazing’ children, Robert Laroye McKim, Brian James McKim (and Crystal Dawn Karasiewicz), Stacey Lee (McKim) Tomson (and Justin Edward Tomson) and Scott Edward McKim; his sisters, Debbie (McKim) Baker (and Brad Baker) and Shirley (McKim) Puhalla; his sister-in-law, Vickie (Pope) Lachney; and step-mother, Rosina McKim. He is also survived by many beloved nephews and nieces. (He loved you all.)
Bob was born in Youngstown, Ohio, and was proceeded in death by his beloved parents, Robert and Lois (Gould) McKim; his father and mother-in-law, Laroye Edward and Geraldine Lee (Roberts) Pope; and his sister-in law, Lynne Anne (Pope) Hopper.
Bob was a proud Vietnam veteran of the U.S. Navy and a dedicated more than 30 years as an employee of Coca-Cola and Reyes Holdings.
In addition to his family and friends, Bob loved everything Disney, NASCAR and cool cars!
Bob will be laid to rest at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, California, on Dec. 3, 2020.
Rest in peace Bob, we love you; until we meet again.