Robert Jerold Grabske of Berkeley, California passed away from cancer on June 22, 2021. Robert was born in Independence, Missouri on June 29, 1936. He was a graduate of Kansas University with a PhD in bio-chemistry. He married his wife Helga (Frenzel) Grabske in 1957. They came to California in 1964 and settled in Livermore where he worked as a bio-chemist for 31 years at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory. He and his wife retired in 1993 and spent their time traveling; going on long-distance hiking trips in the U.K. They also attended lots of theater both in the Bay Area and in the UK. Robert kept busy at home in his shop, building or doing repairs for himself, neighbors and friends. He is preceded in death by his wife in 2019 after 62 years of marriage. Later he met Judith Marx Golub from Los Altos, and they remained together until his death. He is also survived by his son, Martin Charles Grabske and daughter-in-law Pam Grabske of Livermore. In lieu of flowers, a donation to a no-kill animal shelter in his memory would be appreciated.
