Jim Green passed away on Oct. 2, after a valiant battle with pulmonary fibrosis. He touched so many lives with his gentle spirit and positive outlook on life. He earned two master’s degrees in both electrical engineering and business. He was a manager at a local medical company for many years. His hobbies included fishing, hiking, woodworking and traveling.
Jim had a deep faith in God and lived a life in service to others. Jim is survived by his loving wife, Chris: devoted children, Leland Green and Cami Stasuik. He was a very proud grandfather to seven grandchildren: Sarah, Nick, Mary, Faith, Tim, Katie and Beth. He was beloved by all of them. He is also survived by his amazing mother, Glennis Green, age 98. His generous, loving spirit will be missed by all who knew him. However, his memory lives on in those he touched and the example he gave us all about service to others, before himself.
If you would like to donate in his honor, please give to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation where he has a page specifically for him. This disease has no cure and its cause is still unknown.