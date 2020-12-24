Early in the morning on Dec. 10, Robert Lee (Bob) Hansen left this Earth to go to a much better place.
He was born on May 13, 1946, to Dan and Vera Hansen. He and his two older brothers, Dan Jr. and Albert, were proud fourth-generation Californians. He was proud of that fact.
His best memories as a child involved going fishing at the “old river” with his Dad and brothers. Bob went to school in his hometown of Livermore. He remained close to his childhood friend, Bob Souza, until the end of his life.
At the age of 16, Bob became the youngest chief fire warden in Alameda County history, which includes Oakland, Berkeley, and the Livermore Valley. He was stationed alone in a lookout tower above the treetops, searching the county for any signs of fire. He fought many fires in the hills and valleys where he lived, with only a rake and a 50-gallon water can on his back.
Bob went on to work at the well-known Concannon Vineyard, where he learned winemaking from planting to the finished product. He then attended the prestigious viticulture and enology program at University of California, Davis, where he became an accredited wine master. He went on to become part of the team that developed Concannon’s renowned petit Sirah, as well as many other lines.
In 1973, Bob met Mary, the love of his life, and they were married a year later. The young family moved to Wisconsin, where Mary was born and raised. Bob managed Green Bay’s The Victorian House and served the many Green Bay Packers who were regulars. In 1979, they bought a tavern in Grover, Wisconsin, known as Hansen’s Hide-A-Way. There, he and Mary raised their two children, Rich and Robin, and met many people who remain friends to this day.
He was given the nickname “Buffalo Bob” during this time. He went on to become a cheesemaker at County Line Cheese. His boss fondly called him “Jose the Cheesehead.” Bob, who was half Mexican and half Danish, was very proud of his heritage. He was the first person with brown skin to become a permanent, well-known and well-liked resident of Peshtigo, Wisconsin.
Bob then took a job at Marinette Casting, where he worked until his retirement at the age of 62. While there, his friend Al Duprey gave him the nickname “Smokey,” a moniker he kept for 20 years. His hat with that nickname still hangs in the hallway at Mary’s house.
Bob loved taking care of his lawn and planting all the lilac and cedar trees that enclose the backyard. Sadly, soon after retirement, Bob’s health declined, and he went to reside at Rennes Health Center East for his last decade, where he did his very best to terrorize the incredibly patient staff. Special thanks to Lu, Sandy, Molly, Kristine, Jessica, Lisa and Kari, who cared for him and treated him with love, respect and kindness. Thanks as well to any workers who are not named above for your care. You are heroes in our eyes and hearts.
Especially close to Bob’s heart were family who remained in the area, including his children, Rich and Robin (Todd), grandson Gabe, and Gabe’s father, Ralph. Bob is survived by his wife of 46 years, Mary; his loving daughters, Mary Lou (Gary), Ann Marie, and Robin Lee (Todd); and only son, Richard Lee; as well as his brother, Albert (Teresa). His grandson Gabe was Papa’s boy, and granddaughter Mikayla, his pretty girl. Grandchildren Meagan and Cody Greenhalgh, along with Michael and Austin Frampton, were far away in California, with great-grandchildren, Derek and Nicole, carrying on the generations in California, with many nieces and nephews.
There will be no services for Bob due to Covid 19, so this will stand as his obituary and his eulogy. I hope you will all think of him and honor his memory, just as if there were a memorial service for him. His brother, Al, and his lifelong friend, Bob, will sprinkle his ashes in “the old river” in California he so loved as a child, per his wishes.
With all the nicknames he was given over his lifetime, to us he will be best remembered with love as Bob, Dad and Papa.
Berth and Rosenthal are caring for Bob’s wishes and for Bob’s family. Cards of sympathy can be directed to Mary Hansen, at 389 S. Ellis Ave., Peshtigo, Wisconsin, 54157.