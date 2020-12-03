OBIT - Robert Lee Worley .jpg

Robert Lee Worley was born on March 30, 1946, in Philo, Ohio, to Don and Virginia Worley, and he died peacefully in his sleep on Nov. 19, 2020.

He joined the Navy on Dec. 16, 1965, and later transferred to the Marines as a medic. He served in Vietnam for 11 months and was honorably discharged. He was the recipient of several medals, one being the Purple Heart and another one the National Defense Service Medal.

At the time of his passing, he was married to his third wife, Vivian. They were married in May of 2016.

Bob is survived by three children, Dan (Kim), James (Susan) and John (Yolanda); stepdaughter Holly (John) and her son Sean; 11 grandchildren, Andrew, James, William, Anthony, Charles, Aidan, Anya, Elias, Ella, Kirsten and Sibley; and two great grandchildren Braiden and Taylor.

Bob Worley

We love you

Thank you for your bravery in serving our country

At the age of 19, you left for the Navy

You came back alive, but definitely have scars.

You are such a generous person

How many cars and motorcycles have you

Given to friends and family

Motorcycling was your passion

We remember all the joy rides

You were so full of love

All your family and friends will miss you

But we know, you will not be far

We will always feel you in our hearts.

Services will be at Callaghan Mortuary on Tuesday, Dec. 15, at 1 p.m., and a military burial will follow immediately at Memory Gardens. Callaghan Mortuary is honored to be serving the Worley family. An online guestbook is available for condolences at www.callaghanmortuary.com.