Robert Lee Worley was born on March 30, 1946, in Philo, Ohio, to Don and Virginia Worley, and he died peacefully in his sleep on Nov. 19, 2020.
He joined the Navy on Dec. 16, 1965, and later transferred to the Marines as a medic. He served in Vietnam for 11 months and was honorably discharged. He was the recipient of several medals, one being the Purple Heart and another one the National Defense Service Medal.
At the time of his passing, he was married to his third wife, Vivian. They were married in May of 2016.
Bob is survived by three children, Dan (Kim), James (Susan) and John (Yolanda); stepdaughter Holly (John) and her son Sean; 11 grandchildren, Andrew, James, William, Anthony, Charles, Aidan, Anya, Elias, Ella, Kirsten and Sibley; and two great grandchildren Braiden and Taylor.
Bob Worley
We love you
Thank you for your bravery in serving our country
At the age of 19, you left for the Navy
You came back alive, but definitely have scars.
You are such a generous person
How many cars and motorcycles have you
Given to friends and family
Motorcycling was your passion
We remember all the joy rides
You were so full of love
All your family and friends will miss you
But we know, you will not be far
We will always feel you in our hearts.
Services will be at Callaghan Mortuary on Tuesday, Dec. 15, at 1 p.m., and a military burial will follow immediately at Memory Gardens. Callaghan Mortuary is honored to be serving the Worley family. An online guestbook is available for condolences at www.callaghanmortuary.com.