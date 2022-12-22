Robert (Bob) Makepeace died peacefully at home on Friday, Dec. 9.
Robert (Bob) Makepeace died peacefully at home on Friday, Dec. 9.
He died just 12 days after celebrating his 96th birthday with five generations present. He reveled in having all of his offspring there to talk to and reminisce with!
Bob was born in his family home in Livermore, the only child of Hazel Hachman Makepeace and Albert Makepeace. He attended 5th Street School and graduated Livermore High School, where he was star quarterback for the Cowboys.
Shortly after graduation, he was inducted into the Army, where he served honorably as a military policeman guarding German soldiers being held in the U.S. near the end of WWII. He was very proud of his service.
He worked for Kaiser Sand and Gravel Plant for 45 years, starting as a welder, then safety manager, and later, as a plant foreman and manager, before retiring.
In 1951, he married Helen Taylor, the love of his life. In 1952, they welcomed their first of five daughters - Linda, followed by Cindy, Monique, Paula, and Elena. The greatest joy for Bob and Helen was creating a loving and beautiful home and garden for their daughters. They lived in that home for 65 years.
Bob had a very strong Catholic faith, never missing a day saying the rosary. They attend Mass regularly at St. Michael Church. After retiring, Bob enjoyed volunteering at St Michael School as P.E. teacher for the boys for several years. Bob and Helen served for many years as Eucharistic ministers to the homebound and as tour directors for St. Michael’s Golden Friends Group. They lead many trips to Reno, Apple Hill, Daffodil Hill, the casinos, and other Bay Area destinations.
Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Makepeace; daughter, Cindy Makepeace; and granddaughter, Taylor Basso. Bob is survived by daughters, Linda Makepeace Androws, Monique Makepeace, Paula Makepeace, and Elena Makepeace Plute; 11 grandchildren, Mary, Rob, Audra, Jess, Sara, Hayley, Madeleine, Adams, Kaleb, Levi, and Anthony; 10 great-grandchildren, Haiden, Connor, Logan, Joey, Carla, Jovianne, Jessie, Elijah, Triston, and Luciano; one great-great-grandchild, Marcus; and sons-in-law Bill, Dennis, Chris and David.
Grampa Bob was a proud and doting father and grampa, always keeping up on the lives and activities of his family until his last days. His death will leave a void in our daily lives. We will miss his sweet smile, hugs and unconditional love. We will always love and miss you, Dad. Your adoring family.
Funeral services will begin at St. Michael Church, in Livermore, on Thursday, Dec. 29, at 11 a.m. for visitation, 11:30 a.m. rosary, noon Mass, and 1 p.m. committal at St. Michael Cemetery on East Avenue, followed by reception at St. Michael Parish Hall. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St. Michael School or Parish, St. Jude Children’s Hospital, American Cancer Society, Wounded Warriors or a charity of your choice.
